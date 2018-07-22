Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.28.

Home Depot opened at $202.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

