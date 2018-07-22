Protean (PRN) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Protean (CURRENCY:PRN) traded down 39.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Protean has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Protean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Protean has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Protean coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003841 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00449992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00162892 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000973 BTC.

About Protean

Protean’s official Twitter account is @ProteaniaTech . Protean’s official website is protean.ga

Buying and Selling Protean

Protean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Protean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Protean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Protean using one of the exchanges listed above.

