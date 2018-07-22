Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $342,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,933,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,542,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,188,095,000 after purchasing an additional 446,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,849,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,346,000 after purchasing an additional 379,867 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,044,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,490,000 after purchasing an additional 272,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences opened at $77.37 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $3,609,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,461,738.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $431,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,367,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

