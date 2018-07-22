Progress Software Co. (PRGS) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 298.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 172,313 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.51% of Progress Software worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,125,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 137.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 440,828 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 689,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 162,130 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 592,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 35,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 36.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. National Securities assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

