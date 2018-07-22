Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,580 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,580 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Prudential Financial worth $89,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,060,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,466 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 557.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 823,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,277,000 after purchasing an additional 698,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3,366.7% in the first quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,023,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,536,000 after purchasing an additional 251,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $92.05 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

