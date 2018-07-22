Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 314,321 Shares of Time Warner Inc (TWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,316 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 314,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Time Warner worth $105,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,968,559 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $4,347,705,000 after acquiring an additional 451,455 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,257,322 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $875,558,000 after acquiring an additional 203,340 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,512,335 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,260 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,908,520 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $653,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,432 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,720,335 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $446,449,000 after acquiring an additional 991,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Time Warner opened at $98.77 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. Time Warner Inc has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Time Warner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

