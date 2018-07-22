Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 471,824 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,824 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SunTrust Banks worth $96,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2,085.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of SunTrust Banks opened at $70.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $101,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,464,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.