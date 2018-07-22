Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 161,558 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.75% of Icon worth $111,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Icon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Icon by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Icon opened at $140.14 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Icon had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Icon’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. equities analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Icon to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

