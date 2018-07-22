PQ Group (PQG) versus Basf (BASFY) Head to Head Comparison

PQ Group (NYSE: PQG) and Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PQ Group and Basf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PQ Group $1.47 billion 1.62 $57.60 million $0.46 38.28 Basf $72.83 billion 1.22 $6.87 billion $1.82 13.31

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group. Basf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PQ Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PQ Group and Basf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PQ Group N/A N/A N/A Basf 9.42% 17.83% 7.86%

Dividends

Basf pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PQ Group does not pay a dividend. Basf pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of PQ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of PQ Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PQ Group and Basf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PQ Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Basf 0 4 2 0 2.33

PQ Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.95, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. Given PQ Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PQ Group is more favorable than Basf.

Summary

PQ Group beats Basf on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines. The Performance Products segment provides dispersions and pigments, care chemicals, nutrition and health products, and performance chemicals that are used in pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and cosmetics, as well as hygiene and household products; and other products for enhancing processes in the paper industry and water treatment, as well as in oil, gas, and ore extraction. The Functional Materials & Solutions segment offers catalysts, battery materials, engineering plastics, polyurethane systems, automotive coatings, surface treatment solutions, and concrete admixtures; and tile adhesives and decorative paints for the automotive, electrical, chemical, and construction industries, as well as for household, and sports and leisure applications. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides, as well as functional crop care products. The Oil & Gas segment explores for and produces oil and gas in Europe, North Africa, Russia, South America, and the Middle East. It also produces ammonia; and transports natural gas in Europe. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

