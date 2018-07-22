PPG Industries (PPG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Shares of PPG Industries opened at $105.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $100.36 and a 1-year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,198,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

