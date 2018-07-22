Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Freescale Semiconductor (FSL) Share Price

News articles about Freescale Semiconductor (NYSE:FSL) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Freescale Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.5364856404837 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of Freescale Semiconductor opened at $36.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Freescale Semiconductor Company Profile
