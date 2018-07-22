Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DXC Technology (CSC) Share Price

Media stories about DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.0774815891622 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DXC Technology remained flat at $$69.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.