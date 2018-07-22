PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,432.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. PolySwarm has a market cap of $5.21 million and $12,432.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003908 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00458036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00163108 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015789 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000989 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

