Polypipe Group PLC (PLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 462.20 ($6.12).

PLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Polypipe Group from GBX 470 ($6.22) to GBX 490 ($6.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of LON PLP opened at GBX 382.40 ($5.06) on Friday. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 327.70 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.50 ($5.82).

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

