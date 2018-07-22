Points International (PCOM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Points International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 38.0280011580243 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $16.22. 107,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,484. The company has a market capitalization of $230.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.31. Points International has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter. Points International had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 1.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOM. TheStreet raised Points International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Points International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

