PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) EVP Sells $2,116,350.00 in Stock

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PNC opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $119.77 and a 12-month high of $163.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,481,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,583,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,922,000 after acquiring an additional 235,358 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,904,000 after acquiring an additional 58,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,296,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

