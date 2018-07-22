PJT Partners (PJT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PJT. Sandler O’Neill set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

PJT opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.31.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.15 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 451,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $222,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

