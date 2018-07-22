PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PJT opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.31. PJT Partners Inc has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $58.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. Sandler O’Neill cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PJT Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman acquired 1,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.15 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 451,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

