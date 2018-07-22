PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. PJT Partners reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 44.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $58.00 target price on PJT Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of PJT Partners traded up $0.16, hitting $55.05, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 107,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.31. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

In other PJT Partners news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.15 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 451,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 106,287 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 149.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after buying an additional 183,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 89,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

