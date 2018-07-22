Pixie Coin (PXC) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Pixie Coin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Pixie Coin has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar. One Pixie Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Pixie Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $30,494.00 worth of Pixie Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00050467 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004386 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00350371 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004251 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00074681 BTC.

Pixie Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Pixie Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Pixie Coin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin . Pixie Coin’s official website is www.pixiecoin.io

Buying and Selling Pixie Coin

Pixie Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixie Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pixie Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pixie Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

