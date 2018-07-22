Pinnacle West Capital Co. Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

PNW opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $692.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $753,376.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

