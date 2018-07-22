Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Buys 1,608 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $86.72 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $87.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

