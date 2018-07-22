Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE:PDM opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piermont Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.