Peugeot (UG) Given a €23.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €23.60 ($27.76) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BNP Paribas set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.56 ($25.36).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Peugeot opened at €19.15 ($22.53) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.