Pets at Home Group PLC (PETS) Insider Tony DeNunzio Purchases 200,000 Shares

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) insider Tony DeNunzio bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £246,000 ($325,612.18).

Tony DeNunzio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 7th, Tony DeNunzio bought 200,000 shares of Pets at Home Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £256,000 ($338,848.44).

Shares of Pets at Home Group opened at GBX 123 ($1.63) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 154.10 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 221.70 ($2.93).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.38) to GBX 245 ($3.24) in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 181.67 ($2.40).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

