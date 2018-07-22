Pentair PLC (PNR) Holdings Trimmed by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2,424.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 758,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,653,000 after purchasing an additional 728,116 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3,358.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 236,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 229,193 shares during the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,081,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,601,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 163,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $73,934,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pentair opened at $43.89 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

