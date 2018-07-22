Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Zayo Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zayo Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group in the first quarter worth $1,501,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zayo Group news, insider John F. Jr. Waters sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $144,661.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,190.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $10,000,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,971,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Rabobank International raised Zayo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zayo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Zayo Group stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

