Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 431 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 190.5% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 710.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 91.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $361.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.01, for a total value of $399,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,958 shares of company stock valued at $118,601,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.19.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

