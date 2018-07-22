Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 10,629 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 143,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,661,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 124,411 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $34.88 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 111.30%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.