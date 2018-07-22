Peel Hunt Cuts Goals Soccer Centres (GOAL) Price Target to GBX 90

Goals Soccer Centres (LON:GOAL) had its price objective decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.19) in a report published on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.
Shares of Goals Soccer Centres opened at GBX 69 ($0.91) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Goals Soccer Centres has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.52).
About Goals Soccer Centres
