Peak Resorts (SKIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Peak Resorts opened at $5.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. Peak Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Peak Resorts had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Peak Resorts will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peak Resorts by 150.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Peak Resorts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Peak Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities.

