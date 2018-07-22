Peak Resorts (SKIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Peak Resorts opened at $5.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. Peak Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.20.
Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Peak Resorts had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Peak Resorts will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peak Resorts Company Profile
Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities.
