PDF Solutions (PDFS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

Headlines about PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PDF Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.6803895277846 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDFS. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

PDF Solutions remained flat at $$11.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . 1,126,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,323. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $374.12 million, a P/E ratio of -292.50 and a beta of 1.35.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. PDF Solutions’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

