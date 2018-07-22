Paycom Software (PAYC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paycom Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.5388814834531 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Paycom Software opened at $111.76 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.42 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $2,031,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,469. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.