Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $5,206,527.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,754 shares in the company, valued at $19,278,683.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 7,683 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $537,195.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,965 shares of company stock worth $9,955,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Paychex by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,689,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 995,527 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA raised its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 2,082,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,230,000 after purchasing an additional 306,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,070,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,011,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 89,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.55. 1,437,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,513. Paychex has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

