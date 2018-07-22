Paul Francis Miller Sells 3,000 Shares of Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Stock

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $33,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Francis Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 20th, Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of Synlogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $29,310.00.

Synlogic opened at $11.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Synlogic Inc has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $281.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. analysts expect that Synlogic Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,229,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth approximately $9,146,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

