Paul Colborne Acquires 25,000 Shares of Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Director Paul Colborne bought 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$61,750.00.

Paul Colborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surge Energy alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Paul Colborne bought 411 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,019.28.

On Thursday, June 28th, Paul Colborne bought 15,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$34,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Paul Colborne bought 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$57,750.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Paul Colborne bought 15,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$34,050.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Paul Colborne bought 20,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.39 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Paul Colborne bought 25,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$60,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Paul Colborne bought 384 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$963.84.

Surge Energy opened at C$2.43 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Surge Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.26. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of C$68.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.60 million.

SGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, July 9th. GMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.14.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.