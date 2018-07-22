Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies traded up $0.66, reaching $23.64, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,422. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

