Parker-Hannifin (PH) Given $162.10 Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their $162.10 rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.06.

NYSE PH opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $152.47 and a 52 week high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $300,997.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,440. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,618,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,000. Chemical Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 134.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

