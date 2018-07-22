Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Biosciences of California earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.2513012762855 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California traded up $0.01, reaching $3.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 537,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,126. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $494.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 105.22% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.