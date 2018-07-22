PACCAR (PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.26.

PACCAR opened at $62.75 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PACCAR news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $644,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

