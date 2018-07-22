Owens Corning (OC) Position Cut by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270,201 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $83,947,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 322.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 720,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 500,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 81.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 721,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,987,000 after acquiring an additional 322,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 738.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 225,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.16). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

