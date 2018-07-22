OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of OSI Systems worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,184,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,606 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 462,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after buying an additional 206,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 201,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 57,423 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $78.13 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSIS. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

