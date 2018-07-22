Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Stake Lessened by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $224,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ormat Technologies opened at $51.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.72 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital set a $67.00 target price on Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

