O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,786,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,320,000 after buying an additional 101,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,037,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,336,000 after buying an additional 87,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,004,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,607,000 after buying an additional 95,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,720,000 after buying an additional 71,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.21.

O’Reilly Automotive opened at $297.33 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $183.60 and a 52-week high of $300.07. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 175.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $7,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $59,829,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

