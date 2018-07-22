Opescoin Price Reaches $0.0015 (OPES)

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Opescoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opescoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Opescoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,518.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.44 or 0.06255220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $817.04 or 0.10887000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.01118730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.01750740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00218887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.08 or 0.02639340 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00395482 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Opescoin Profile

Opescoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev

Opescoin Coin Trading

Opescoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opescoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opescoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opescoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

