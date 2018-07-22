Open Trading Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,709.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00021345 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $37,709.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00461270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00164040 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024412 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015875 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000994 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,940,632 tokens. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.