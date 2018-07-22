ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 14.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK opened at $69.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

