Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old Second Bancorp opened at $14.95 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $438.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.