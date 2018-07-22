Office Depot (ODP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Office Depot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

ODP stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Office Depot has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 289,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,362,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 416,199 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

