Odyssey (OCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.43 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $33.43 million and $8.05 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003907 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00454828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00161971 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024025 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocoins.cc . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, Kucoin, Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinTiger, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

